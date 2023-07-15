India's tour of South Africa to start on December 10

India will play the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Test matches in South Africa in the 2023-24 season, preceded in December by six white-ball fixtures, officials said on Friday.



The first Test will start on December 26 in Pretoria, with the second on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

The tour will kick off with three Twenty20 Internationals in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), and Johannesburg from December 10-14.

They will then switch format for three One-Day Internationals between December 17 and 21.

Fixtures: December 10: First T20I, Durban

December 12: Second T20I, Gqeberha

December 14: Third T20I, Johannesburg

December 17: First ODI, Johannesburg

December 19: Second ODI, Gqeberha

December 21: Third ODI, Paarl

December 26-30: First Test, Pretoria

January 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town