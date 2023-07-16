Obituary | Jayaram, a genial person and an aggressive batter

Kochi: Former Kerala cricket team captain K Jayaraman, who passed away here on Saturday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, had contrasting personalities on and off the pitch. Off the field, he had that calm, friendly and ever-smiling demeanour, but was extremely aggressive on the field, often blowing rival bowlers to smithereens.



Jayaraman, popularly known in cricket circles as Jayaram, played cricket with a lot of passion, but was unlucky not to play for the country. He made a mark in domestic cricket in the 1986-87 season by scoring four consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy. Although Kerala could not make it to the knockout stage, they did not lose a single match in the group stage, thanks to Jayaram's stupendous show with the bat. He amassed 589 runs in five matches with four successive tons against Hyderabad (133), Karnataka (105), Goa (125 not out), and Andhra (102). He scored those runs at a stunning average of 96.16.

He was expected to be called up for the national team in recognition of his brilliant show in the Ranji Trophy, but that did not happen. In 1977, he was named the captain of South Zone in the C K Naidu Trophy. Jayaram guided his side to the prestigious title by defeating North Zone in the final held in Delhi. He was a member of the South Zone team for the Duleep Trophy in 1980, 81, and 87, but did not get a single chance to play.

"Jayaram had an effervescent smile and a pleasant demeanor. The way he carried himself on and off the field was exemplary," said former BCCI panel umpire K Viswanathan.

Jayaram always rated the century he scored against Karnataka as his best. Kerala were in a precarious position after losing three wickets for 42 runs when Jayaram came to the crease. Undaunted, he scored a stroke-filled century against Karnataka led by Roger Binny, the former Indian all-rounder and a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.

Jayaram was one of the first Keralites to have played in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) first-division league. He was a key member of the TNCA league side India Pistons for about 14 years.

After quitting in 1989, Jayaram served as a national junior selector. He was the national junior selection committee chairman when many talented youngsters, including Rohit Sharma broke into the Indian team.

During the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Cricket Association held in Kochi, Jayaram was honoured by leg-spin wizard Anil Kumble for his outstanding contributions to the game. In March, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also felicitated him when the former came down to Kochi to attend a function.

It was under the watchful eyes of N S Krishnan, who nurtured many young talents in and around Kochi, that Jayaram learned the nuances of the game. He started his career at the Ernakulam Swantons Cricket Club and later moved to the Cochin Cricket Club. Jayaram's brother-in-law B Kuttikrishnan has also played for Kerala as a pace bowler.