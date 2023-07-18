Sachin Tendulkar condoles death of Oommen Chandy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 05:00 PM IST Updated: July 18, 2023 05:10 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Oommen Chandy during the 'Run Kerala Run' held ahead of the 2015 National Games. File photo: Manorama/Manoj chemancheri

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. 

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Oommen Chandy ji, former CM of Kerala. Had met him a few times during his tenure. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends" tweeted Tendulkar.

Tendulkar was the brand ambassador when Kerala hosted the National Games in 2015 during the term of the Chandy-led UDF government.

The veteran Congress leader passed away in Bengaluru at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was 79. 

Chandy, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after his cancer aggravated.

