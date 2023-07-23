Pakistan 'A' crush India 'A' to win Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Colombo: Pakistan 'A' clinched the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup with a convincing win over India 'A' here on Sunday.

After scoring 352/8, Pakistan bowled out India for 224 to win by 128 runs.

For India, opener Abhishek Sharma top scored with 61 while seven batters were dismissed for less than 15 runs.

For Pakistan, Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets.

Earlier, Tayyab Tahir scored 108 in Pakistan's innings. Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored 65, while Mubasir Khan chipped in with 35.

Riyan Parag (2/24) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/48) were the most successful bowlers for India.