ICC World Cup: Pakistan agree to play India on October 14

Karachi: The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday), instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on proposed change of dates of two of their matches.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of the two group matches.

The ICC will soon release an updated schedule as apparently a few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.