Prithvi Shaw suffers freak dismissal on debut for Northamptonshire | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 12:04 PM IST Updated: August 05, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw made 34 before getting out hit wicket off Paul van Meekeren's bowling. Screengrab@Gloscricket
India discard Prithvi Shaw suffered a freak dismissal on his debut for Northamptonshire in English One-Day Cup. The opener made 34 before losing his balance and getting out hit wicket off Dutch medium-pacer Paul van Meekeren's bowling in a Group B match on Friday.

Shaw had fought hard till the bizarre dismissal as Northants lost their first five wickets for just 30 runs in their chase of 279 against Gloucestershire. Shaw's 35-ball knock contained two fours and six. The rest of the top six failed to reach double dgits.

The right-hander had taken the total to 54 when misfortune struck him.

Though captain Lewis McManus (54) and Tom Taylor (112) staged a recovery, Northants were bowled out for 255 in 48.1 overs as Gloucestershire won by 23 runs.

