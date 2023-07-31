Stokes almost does a Gibbs, drops Smith | Video

Probably the most famous dropped catch in cricket history is Herschelle Gibbs throwing the ball in celebration before he had it under complete control in the Super Six match between South Africa and Australia in the 1999 World Cup. The reprieve helped Australian captain Steve Waugh hit an unbeaten 120 as they pulled off a five-wicket win to enter the semifinals. Australia went on to clinch the title too.



On Monday, England captain Ben Stokes almost did a Gibbs on the final day of the Ashes series. Stokes leapt high at leg-slip to catch an edge off the gloves of Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the morning session of the fifth Test at The Oval. However, Stokes failed to hold on to the tough chance and umpire Joel Wilson ruled not out with the unfortunate bowler being Moeen Ali. .

Drama just before lunch! Steve Smith gloves to Ben Stokes at leg slip, but he's lost control before the catch was complete 😱#ENGvAUS | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/te0m7h1i1p — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 31, 2023

Knowing the importance of Smith's wicket, England went for a review. However, third umpire Nitin Menon too ruled in favour of Smith as Stokes had not completed the catch.