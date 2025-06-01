Although she is originally from Kerala, actor Sujitha has become a household name mainly through Tamil and Telugu television serials. For Malayali viewers, she has always been seen as the relatable 'woman next door.' Now, with her latest Malayalam serial, *Archana Chechi LLB*, airing on Mazhavil Manorama, Sujitha is returning to her beloved audience in Kerala after a brief hiatus.

Homecoming to Malayalam

"My first movie was Munthanai Mudichu and I acted in it when I was just four months old," Sujitha told Manorama. "In Malayalam, my debut was 'Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal,' directed by Fazil sir." She later made her television debut with a Tamil serial produced by AVM Productions. "My first Malayalam serial was Swantham Malootty and I was just 13 years old then." Since then, she has acted in several serials across all South Indian languages.

Playing the titular character

Sujitha says the role of Archana is one she had long yearned to play. "Archana is a woman who dives headfirst into the challenges of life while also holding together her three younger brothers. She manages to rise from adversity and return as a lawyer, facing her husband Vijayashankar who once insulted and abandoned her. The story unfolds from there through her trials, triumphs, and transformation."

The show has already received a rousing welcome from viewers. 'Archana Chechi LLB' is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 PM on Mazhavil Manorama.

Then and now:TV serials through the years

Reflecting on how television serials have evolved over the years, Sujitha says, "Earlier, there was great importance given to matching the look of a character through appropriate costumes and makeup. These helped serials appeal to the entire family. But things started to change and I feel it started with the trend of remaking serials from other languages into Malayalam."

In 'Archana Chechi LLB' too ,there’s no over-the-top makeup or costumes. I believe what truly connects with the audience is a good story. If serials continue to focus on strong narratives, they will always have a loyal and engaged viewership."