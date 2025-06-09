California: Apple said on Monday it will open up the underlying technology it uses for Apple Intelligence and announced an overhaul of its operating systems during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.

Apple software chief Craig Federighi said the company is opening up the foundational AI model that it uses for some of its own features to third-party developers. "This work needed more time to reach our high quality bar," Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said of the delays of some features such as improvements to the Siri virtual assistant.

Apple is facing an unprecedented set of technical and regulatory challenges as some of its key executives kicked off the company's annual software developer conference on Monday.

Federighi also said Apple plans a design overhaul of all of its operating systems.

Apple's redesign of its operating systems centered on a design it calls "liquid glass" where icons and menus are partially transparent, a step Apple executives said was possible because of the more powerful custom chips in Apple devices versus a decade ago.

Federighi said the new design will span operating systems for iPhones, Macs and other Apple products. He also said Apple's operating systems will be given year names instead of sequential numbers for each version. That will unify naming conventions that have become confusing because Apple's core operating systems for phones, watches and other devices kicked off at different times, resulting in a smattering of differently numbered operating systems for different products.