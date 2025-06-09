Actor Bala’s recent comments have stirred up online debate once again, following his emotional reaction to 'Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali', the latest film starring Asif Ali. Directed by Sethunath Padmakumar, the film is currently running in theatres and presents a male perspective on the Domestic Violence Act. Asif plays Sahadevan, a character that has drawn attention for its bold and unconventional take.

Praising Asif’s performance, Bala said the film resonated with him on a personal level. “When things from real life come up, it really hits you. Some moments brought tears to my eyes, but I controlled myself,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the conversation soon shifted to Bala’s own controversies. In a video with Kokila, he addressed the criticism he’s often faced in the media. “Some channels say I’m a psycho. Is that true, Kokila?” he asked, seemingly referring to past allegations and media narratives.

Continuing in the same tone, Bala questioned, “Have I ever hit anyone on the face?” Kokila replied, “Mama is extremely soft, like a little child — just wonderful.” Bala then added, “Am I someone who would pick up a bottle and hit someone on the head?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the accusations, he admitted that while they once made him angry, he has since become numb. “At first, hearing such accusations used to make me really angry. Are they really this false? But after a while, hearing them daily, it became entertainment.”

Bala’s remarks have sparked renewed criticism online, with several users reacting with comments like “Has it started again?”, referring to his past public outbursts.