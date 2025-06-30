Madhav Suresh, son of actor Suresh Gopi, has addressed the online chatter surrounding his recent purchase of a high-end car. In a candid conversation with Milestone Makers, Madhav clarified that the Golf GTI he bought, priced at over ₹67 lakh in Kerala was financed through a loan taken in his own name.

“When I bought the car, the first comment I came across was, ‘Did the father or the son pay for it? It would have been better if it was with your own money.’ So let me make it clear—I took a loan. Now, I’ll be working to repay it,” he said.

While acknowledging the privilege of being Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav was quick to point out that he wants to stand on his own feet. “The money my father has saved is not for me to spend on luxuries. It’s meant for my parents’ retired life and for my sisters’ weddings. That’s what he’s preserved it for,” he added.

Madhav said he is aware that if he were ever to face financial trouble, his father’s savings would offer him a safety net. “That’s my father’s wealth, and yes, I have that security. But I know not everyone is fortunate enough to have that kind of backing. That doesn’t mean I can take it for granted. I need to work, earn, and build something of my own,” he said. “Everything I do today is for myself and my future family. One day, when my kids look back, I want them to say, ‘Our father built us a good life.’”

On the subject of online trolling, Madhav maintained a calm stance. “I don’t get angry at those who troll me. They’re spending their time paying attention to me, and that in itself says something. But I only give my respect to those who deserve it,” he said. “People call me arrogant, and I don’t respond to that. My family shaped who I am. I don’t pick fights for no reason. And if you treat someone poorly, you can’t expect kindness in return.”

According to Madhav, much of the hate he receives online is political. “My father’s role as a BJP minister is something a lot of people here can’t accept. That’s where the bitterness toward him—and by extension, us—comes from,” he said.