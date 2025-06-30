Various film bodies under the aegis of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) registered their protest against the censorship of films, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Kerala Film Producers' Association, and TV artists in the state joined the protest held in front of the Censor Board regional office at the Chitranjali Studio Complex.

According to reports, the protestors dumped several scissors into a waste bin as a mark of protest against censorship in films. FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan told Manorama News that the protest was aimed at asserting the rights to make films without interference from the Censor Board. "This protest is not for Janaki Vs State of Kerala. It is to assert our creative rights as filmmakers because if we fail to speak against censorship now, we will lose our freedom in the future," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Shaji Kailas said it was a challenging time for filmmakers and joked that he fears he might run into trouble with the Censor Board due to his name. "But jokes apart, the Censor Board has reacted strangely to the certification regarding Janaki Vs State of Kerala. If we don't protest now, there will be a point when we have to send our stories to the Censor Board for prior approval to shoot the movie," he said.

The makers of Janaki Vs State of Kerala starring Suresh Gopi are waiting for a positive response from the High Court of Kerala.