The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Monday announced its updated schedule for Team India's home matches in 2025. Venue changes have been declared for five home series' in both men's and women's categories.

One of the major venues that has been removed from the upcoming tours is the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue was in the news recently after a stampede occurred outside its gates during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL-winning celebrations on June 4.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has been booked as one of the three accused in the stampede that led to the death of 11 fans. The BCCI has not provided a reason for the change in venue.

Meanwhile, no matches have been allocated to Kerala either. The Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram, which is the only international-standard cricket facility in the state, last hosted a T20I in November 2023.

Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium. Photo: Manorama

As per the BCCI update, Indian men's team will play West Indies and South Africa across Tests, ODIs and T20Is at home this year. The West Indies visit will begin with a Test starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. But the second Test, originally slated for Kolkata, has been shifted to New Delhi. Meanwhile, the first Test against South Africa, starting November 14, has been shifted from New Delhi to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The senior women's ODI series against Australia, scheduled to be held in September (14, 17, 20) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, has been moved to the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh (first and second matches) and New Delhi. The Chennai ground is undergoing a makeover, with a revamp of the outfield and pitches.

South Africa A will play India A in two multi-day matches and three one-dayers in the men's event, starting October 30. The multi-day matches will go ahead at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, but the one-dayers have been moved from M Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Guwahati, Ranchi, Raipur, Vizag, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kanpur are the other venues that will host senior international matches this year.