BCCI chief Binny thanks Pakistan Cricket Board for hospitality

Lahore: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, who is here to watch Asia Cup matches, commended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its hospitality and discussed the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, highlighting that the cricketing world stand still whenever the two teams face each other in an international match.



The BCCI chief and vice-president Rajeev Shukla reached Lahore on Monday. They were invited by the PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Speaking at the PCB Gala Dinner at the Governor's House, Binny said: "I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invitation to tonight's programme. I bring you greetings from the BCCI, and from the cricket lovers of India. As your Excellency said that India-Pakistan is one of the biggest games that is played. I can tell you, sir. When India plays Pakistan, everything comes to a standstill."

"People don't work, the roads are empty. Everybody's in front of the television watching cricket. That's how big cricket is in India and Pakistan. I must thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its hospitality from the time we crossed the border this afternoon. It was a It was a wonderful experience," he added.

During their tour to Lahore, the BCCI officials will witness an Asia Cup match, scheduled to take place in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Notably, as the BCCI is reluctant to hold its matches in Pakistan, only four out of the 13 matches will take place there. The remaining games are scheduled to be held in Pallekele and Colombo, with Sri Lanka sharing the hosting responsibilities.