Asia Cup final: Rain delays start after Sri Lanka opt to bat

Colombo: Rain delayed start of the Asia Cup final after Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India here on Sunday.

The hosts made one change as all-rounder Dushan Hemantha came in for the injured Maheesh Theekshana.

India have included Washington Sundar in place of the inujred Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions, while India last won the tournament in 2018.

India had beaten Lanka in the Super Four stage.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.