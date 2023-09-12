Malayalam
Rohit Sharma second fastest to reach 10000 ODI runs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 04:36 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara
Topic | Cricket

Colombo: Indian captain Rohit Sharma achieved the milestone of 10000 One-Day International (ODI) during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Rohit entered the elite club in style with a six off Kasun Rajitha. 

The 36-year-old is the 15th batter to reach the milestone.

Rohit is the sixth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11363), Rahul Dravid (10889), Virat Kohli (13027) and M S Dhoni (10,773) to reach the five-figure mark.

He is also the second fastest to 10000 ODI runs by innings after Kohli (205). Rohit needed 241 innings. Rohit, who fell for 53, has 10031 runs from 248 matches.

