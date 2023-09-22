First ODI: India lose three quick wickets after big stand between Gill & Gaikwad

Mohali: India lost three quick wickets after openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad got them off to a solid start in their chase of 277 against Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Mohali on Friday.

India were 156/3 in 26 overs. Gill (74) and Gaikwad added 142 for the first wicket.

Leggie Adam Zampa trapped Gaikwad in front of the wicket.

Shreyas Iyer was run out for three, while Zampa castled Gill to revive Australian hopes.

Mohammed Shami, second right, celebrates with teammates after picking his fifth wicket. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami picked up career-best 5/51 as Australia ended up with 276.

David Warner plays a shot. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Shami sent back Mitchell Marsh for four in the opening over.

However, David Warner and Steve Smith steadied the innings with a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Warner, who was dropped by Shreyas Iyer off Shardul Thakur's bowling when he was on 14, went on to score a quick-fire 52. The left-hander hit six fours and two sixes in his 53-ball knock.

Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis during their breezy stand. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Warner was caught by Gill off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Shami clean bowled Smith for 41 with the total on 112.

Marnus Labuschagne (39) was stumped by K L Rahul off R Ashwin's bowling.

Cameron Green was run out for 31.

Joshn Inglis (45) and Marcus Stoinis added 62 for the sixth wicket off 43 balls to lift Australia.

Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Thakur went for 78 in his 10 overs.

Ashwin claimed 1/47 off his 10 overs on his return to the ODI team, while Jadeja picked up 1/51 from his full quota.

Earlier, acting-captain Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.



India included Ruturaj Gaikwad, Iyer and Ashwin in their playing eleven.

India went in with just five specialist bowlers.

Skipper Pat Cummins and Smith were back in the Australian eleven.

This is the first game of the three-match series.



The teams: India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (capt &wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.