Irani Cup: Rohan Kunnummal in Rest of India squad

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal has been included in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra.



Former Indian Test player Hanuma Vihari will lead the 15-member squad.

Wicketkeeper K S Bharat, opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini are the other players in the squad who have represented India in the longer format.

Saurashtra will be led by meduim-pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara too figures in the Saurashtra squad.

The five-day match will be held in Rajkot from Sunday.

The squads: Rest of India: Hanuma Vihari (capt), K S Bharat, Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, Shams Mulani, Sai Sudarshan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pulkit Narang, Saurabh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Deep, Rohan Kunnummal, Dhruv Jurel.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (capt), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Devang Karamta.