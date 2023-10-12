Malayalam
Rain might mar India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

PTI
Published: October 12, 2023 07:48 PM IST
Narendra Modi Stadium
General view of the Narendra Modi Stadium. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: Rain might play spoilsport during the World Cup match between India and Pakistan here Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers in the city and north Gujarat.

The much-awaited contest will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city's Motera area on Saturday, while the nine-day-long Navratri festival begins on Sunday.

According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at isolated places in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad during the weekend.

