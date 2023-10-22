Malayalam
Alyssa Healy undergoes hand surgery after accident

IANS
Published: October 22, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Alyssa Healy. File photo: IANS
Sydney: Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy’s participation in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season has been put in doubt after undergoing hand surgery following an accident at her home on Saturday evening.

“Alyssa injured her hand at home last night and has undergone surgery today. Further details will be shared in due course,” said the Sydney Sixers franchise, while saying that Alyssa is ruled out of the club’s clash against Sydney Thunder.

Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry said it was a "pretty nasty accident" resulting in Alyssa’s surgery, with the club adding that it is expected to know more about the extent of her injury in the next 48 hours.

Alyssa had already missed the Hundred competition in England due to two broken fingers at the end of captaining Australia in women’s Ashes. On Sunday, Alyssa posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story with her left hand heavily bandaged and in a splint.

Her injury means she is in a race against time to be fit for the Sixers in the WBBL, and potentially if they reach the knockouts. After this, Australia are shortly expected to leave for the tour of India in December.

Alyssa's absence means Sixers have a new wicketkeeper in Kate Pelle. The 17-year-old had donned gloves for Australia at the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa.

