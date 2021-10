Indian medium-pacer Shikha Pandey produced a sensational delivery in the second T20 International against Australia at Gold Coast on Saturday.

Shikha cleaned up opener Alyssa Healy for a duck in the opening over of the Australian innings with a ball that jagged back sharply.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer termed it as the “ball of the century, women's cricket edition!”

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

Australia went on to win the match by four wickets.