ICC World Cup: Netherlands opt to bat against Bangladesh

Kolkata: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Both sides have a win each from five games so far.

The teams: Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.