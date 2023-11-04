ICC World Cup: Australian openers fall early

Ahmedabad: Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner fell cheaply in their ICC World Cup match against England here on Saturday.

Chris Woakes accounted for both the batters. Head made 11, while Warner departed for 15.

Australia were 48/2 after 10 overs.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a World Cup contest on Saturday with the prospects of elimination looming over the defending champions.

Holders England are anchored to the bottom of the points table and while their semifinal hopes are only mathematically alive, they need a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"The pitch looks tacky, I think it will get better as the day goes on - but we just have to play better cricket," said Buttler.

"There is always plenty to play for when you pull on an England shirt - personal pride, Champions Trophy qualification, playing Australia."

Five-time champions Australia, who are third in the points table after four wins in six matches, made two changes to their squad.

All-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis replaced Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

"We were going to have a bat so we are not too upset with the toss," Cummins said.

"Any England-Australia clash always has a little bit of spice so it is very exciting to play them. It's always a game you circle."

The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from Reuters)