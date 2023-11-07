ICC World Cup: Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 129 powers Afghanistan to 291/5

Mumbai: Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 129 powered Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs against Australia in a vital ICC World Cup match here on Tuesday.

The opener became the first Afghan player to score a World Cup hundred. This was the right-hander's fifth ODI century.

His143-ball knock contained eight fours and three sixes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran added 38 for the first wicket after opting to bat. Gurbaz was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 21.

Josh Hazlewood, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Zadran and Rahmat Shah put on 83 for the second wicket. Glenn Maxwell removed Shah for 30.

Rashid Khan's cameo (35 not out off 18 balls) ensured the Afghans went past the 290-run mark.

Hazlewood was the most successful Australian bowler with figures of 2/39 from nine overs.

Senior Australian batter Steve Smith is out with fitness issues. The five-time champions have included Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in place of Smith and Cameron Green.

Australia can seal a spot in the semifinals with a win tonight, while the Afghans need a victory to boost their semifinal hopes.

Australia have 10 points from seven matches, while Afghanistan have eight points from seven games.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 291/5 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 129 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/39) vs Australia.

The teams: Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq