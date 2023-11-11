ICC World Cup: Stokes, Root & Bairstow fifties take England to 337/9

Kolkata: England ended up with 337/9 in 50 overs after Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their final league match of the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

Openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan provided a solid start for the champions. The two added 82.

Bairstow made 59, while Malan scored 31.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes put on 132 for the third wicket. Stokes smashed 84 off 76 balls, while Root made 60 off 72 deliveries.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates the wicket of England's Dawid Malan. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Haris Rauf claimed 3/64.

England, who have four points from eight maches, eye a win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.



Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf