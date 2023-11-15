King Kohli scores record 50th ODI ton

Mumbai: Virat Kohli on Wednesday climbed a peak that no one ever has conquered - 50th hundred in ODIs - in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand here. Kohli was tied with his idol Sachin Tendulkar with 49 tons.



Tendulkar took to X to wish the Delhiite.



The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

Kohli broke the record at Tendulkar's home ground.



Among the active cricketers, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma trails Kohli with 31 tons.

This was Kohli's fifth hundred in World Cup, going equal with Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting. Rohit leads the list with seven centuries.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter in as single World Cup. He is the only batsman to score more than 700 runs in the showpiece. The previous best was Tendulkar's 673 in the 2003 edition.

(With inputs from PTI)