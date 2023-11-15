Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

King Kohli scores record 50th ODI ton

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli celebrates his century. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Virat Kohli on Wednesday climbed a peak that no one ever has conquered - 50th hundred in ODIs - in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand here. Kohli was tied with his idol Sachin Tendulkar with 49 tons.

Tendulkar took to X to wish the Delhiite.

Kohli broke the record at Tendulkar's home ground.

RELATED ARTICLES

Among the active cricketers, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma trails Kohli with 31 tons.

This was Kohli's fifth hundred in World Cup, going equal with Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting. Rohit leads the list with seven centuries.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter in as single World Cup. He is the only batsman to score more than 700 runs in the showpiece. The previous best was Tendulkar's 673 in the 2003 edition. 

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.