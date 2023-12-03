Fifth T20I: India edge Australia to clinch series 4-1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2023 07:02 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2023 10:31 PM IST
India's Shreyas Iyer during the 5th T20I match against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: India defeated Australia by 6 runs in the fifth T20I to clinch the series 4-1 here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 161, the visitors were restricted to 154/8. Ben McDermott top scored with 54 for Australia.

For India, Mukesh Kumar bagged three wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi claimed two each.

Shreyas Iyer had scored a fifty to give India a total of 160/8 after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl.

Iyer made 53 off 37 while Axar Patel added 31. For the visitors, Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis bagged two wickets each. India is hoping to make it 4-1 with a win after already sealing the series.

Australia players celebrate the wicket of India's Rinku Singh during the 5th T20I cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Australia made just one change, bringing back pacer Nathan Ellis for all-rounder Chris Green.

On the other hand, the 'Men in Blue' also made a change, bringing in pacer Arshdeep Singh for seamer Deepak Chahar.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that Chahar had to return home due to a medical emergency.

