Centurion Test: Rabada wrecks India after lunch

Centurion (South Africa):South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reduced India to 148/6 on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Earlier, debutant Nandre Burger took two wickets with his first 13 balls before India fought back through Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Burger came on as first change in the home bowling attack and had both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill caught behind in a bright start by the South Africans, who might have been in an even stronger position had it not been for two dropped catches.

Kohli and Iyer were invloved in a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket, scoring rapidly off 95 deliveries.

Iyer was clean bowled by Rabada for 31 in the first over after lunch. Rabada then forced Kohli to edge one behind the stumps for 38. The righ-armer also got R Ashwin for eight with an unplayable ball as India slumped to 121/6.

Virat Kohli in action. Photo: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Burger in the thick of action

The 28-year-old Burger made an initial impact before even being handed the ball, catching India captain Rohit Sharma at long leg off Rabada.



Rohit's injudicious hook at the end of the fifth over presented South Africa with their first breakthrough and Jaiswal (17) followed in Burger’s second over in Test cricket as he got a thick outside edge driving at a ball on an inviting length.

Nandre Burger celebrates the dismissal of Shubman Gill. Photo: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Gill departed in Burger’s next over after a review, which showed the batsman had gloved the ball down the leg side after the original appeal had been turned down.

South Africa dropped two relatively easy chances as Marco Jansen spilled Iyer on four and Tony de Zorzi, replacing Jansen at square leg, put down Kohli, also on four.

South Africa suffered a further blow when captain Temba Bavuma pulled up with a hamstring strain as he chased a boundary-bound shot from Kohli and he left the field for treatment.

Bavuma had only recently returned from a similar injury and his participation in the two-Test series now looks doubtful.

Play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield but forecasts of more rain proved incorrect with the sun shining through.

India are hoping to claim a first victory in a country where they have lost seven of their eight Test series since the first in 1992 with one drawn in 2010-11.

South Africa have won 22 of their last 28 Tests at Centurion, drawing three and losing three.

The second and final Test will be held at Newlands, Cape Town, from January 3 (Wednesday).

The teams: South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(With inputs from Reuters)