Second Test: Jaiswal leads Indian charge

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten hundred to steer India to 225/3 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss but of their top order batters only Jaiswal capitalised on excellent batting conditions, his 125 featuring three sixes and 14 fours.

Rajat Patidar was batting on 25 at the other end on his debut Test with India dominating the second session.

Earlier, Shoaib Bashir, who missed the series opener in Hyderabad because of a visa delay, did not have to wait long for his maiden Test wicket. The off-spinner struck in his fourth over when Rohit (14) nudged the ball to Ollie Pope at leg slip.

Shubman Gill struck five fours in his breezy 34 looking to the turn the pressure back on England but James Anderson returned to cut short his fluent knock.

The 41-year-old, who replaced Mark Wood as England's lone fast bowler in the match, had Gill caught behind close to the lunch break.

Jaiswal combined with Shreyas Iyer in a 90-run stand to steady the innings. The left-hander hit Tom Hartley for three successive fours and brought up his second Test hundred with a huge six off the spinner.

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Jaiswal dropped his bat and raised his arms, soaking in the applause, but Iyer (27) could not convert his start and fell caught behind to Hartley.