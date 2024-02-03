Stokes in disbelief as Bumrah enters 150-wicket club | Video

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah put on a show on the second day of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



The Gujarat player forced Joe Root to edge one to Shubman Gill in the slips to claim his first wicket. Bumrah then cleaned up first Test hero Ollie Pope with an in-swinging yorker.

Bumrah had Jonny Bairstow edge one to Gill in the slips in the final session. The Indian vice-captain then cleaned up England captain Ben Stokes with a ball that kept a bit low. Stokes was batting on 47 and had put on 47 with Tom Heartly for the eighth wicket before being outwitted by Bumrah. Stokes dropped the bat to the the ground and then put his hand up in disbelief.

The wicket was Bumrah's 150th in his 34th Test. Bumrah had also castled Stokes with a slower one in the first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad.

Bumrah is the 16th Indian bowler to reach the 150-wicket club.

The 30-year-old finished with figures of 6/45 as India bowled out England for 253 to gain a first innings lead of 143.