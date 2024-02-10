It's official: Kohli to miss remainder of England series

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2024 10:54 AM IST Updated: February 10, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Virat Kohli's absence is a huge blow for India. File photo: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Star batsman Virat Kohli will miss the remaining three Tests against England as well due to personal reasons. K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been picked in the squad but their participation is subject to fitness.

The third Test will commence on Thursday in Rajkot while the fourth Test starts in Ranchi from February 23. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), K S Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS