Ranji Trophy: Kerala set Bengal target of 449

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2024 11:06 AM IST Updated: February 11, 2024 02:47 PM IST
Rohan Kunnummal
Rohan Kunnummal made 51 in the second innings. File photo: KCA
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala set Bengal a mammoth victory target of 449 on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Sunday.

The hosts, who gained a huge first innings lead of 183, declared their second innings on 265/6 at the tea break. Opener Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby and Shreyas Gopal smashed fifties as the home side scored at a rate of over four. Jalaj Saxena (37) and Kunnumal added 88 for the opening wicket. 

Earlier, Saxena claimed career-best figures of 9/68 as Bengal, who resumed on 172/8, were bowled out for 180 on the third morning. The off-spinner picked up both the wickets. However, Kerala did not enforce follow on.

Brief scores: Kerala 363 & 265/6 declared in 64.2 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 51, Sachin Baby 51, Shreyas Gopal 50 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/80) vs Bengal 180 in 51.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 72; Jalaj Saxena 9/68).

