Ranji Trophy: Sachin, Akshay slam hundreds as Kerala seize control

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2024 12:56 PM IST Updated: February 18, 2024 04:14 PM IST
Akshay and Sachin
Akshay and Sachin added 181 runs for the fourth wicket. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Vizianagaram: Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran smashed hundreds for the second successive game as Kerala gained a huge first innings lead of 242 over Andhra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Sunday.

Kerala declared on 514/7 in the final session in reply to Andhra's 272.

Acting-captain Sachin made a fine 113 off 219 balls. The left-hander hit 15 fours. Sachin and Akshay added 181 runs for the fourth wicket. It was Sachin's 14th first-class ton and fourth this season.

Akshay notched up his fourth century at the first-class level. He put on 126 in the company of Salman Nizar (58) for the fifth wicket.

Akshay and Mohammed Azharuddeen (40) were involved in a 75-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Akshay made his highest first-class score before falling for 184. The southpaw hit 20 fours in his 386-ball stint.  Manish Golamaru claimed four wickets for the home side.

Brief scores: Andhra 272 vs Kerala 514/6 declared  in 161.4 overs (Akshay Chandran 184, Sachin Baby 113, Rohan Kunnummal 61, Salman Nizar 58; Manish Golamaru 4/161).

