India vs England fourth Test: predicted playing XI & telecast details

India will take on England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Friday. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win or draw at Ranchi will extend India's unbeaten home run stretching back to 2012.



India are in second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) table with 50 points and a winning percentage of 59.52. England are struggling in eighth place with 21 points (21.87 percentage).

Possible line-ups

India have rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, while middle-order batter K L Rahul will miss the Ranchi Test too. Rahul's absence means Rajat Patidar will get another chance to showcase his talent.

Mukesh Kumar should be back to share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj.

England are likely to rest veteran seamer James Anderson and play Ollie Robinson. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is expected to make way for offie Shoaib Bashir. The English think tank is likely to give Jonny Bairstow another game to find his touch.

Likely XI: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

The venue

The JSCA International Stadium Complex has hosted two Tests in the past. India won one Test while the other ended in a draw.

The spinners will come into play more as the match goes on. Both Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will be looking forward to batting first on this track.

Live telecast

The match will be telecast live on Sports 18. Live streaming will be available on JioCinema app.