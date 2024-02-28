Ravindra Jadeja visits MS Dhoni, posts photo

Ranchi: They have played together for many years in the various Indian teams and for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and over the years, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have developed a lasting friendship.



Jadeja paid a visit to his former Indian skipper when he was at Ranchi, Dhoni's hometown, for the fourth Test between India and England at the JSCA Stadium. He posted a photo of his "fan-moment" with Dhoni on Tuesday.

A day after India defeated England by five wickets with a day to spare, left-arm spinner Jadeja posted a photograph, posing in front of the gate of Dhoni's house in Ranchi. "Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend's house," said the caption accompanying the photograph.

Jadeja had taken over the CSK captaincy from Dhoni at the start of the 2022 IPL season but had to step down as the team slumped to the bottom of the table under him.