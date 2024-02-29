Bumrah returns for Dharamsala Test

New Delhi: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will reunite with the India team for the fifth and final Test against England, but middle order batter K L Rahul has not fully recovered from a quadricep tendon injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.



India rested Bumrah for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul remains sidelined since hurting himself in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

"The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu for their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash with Mumbai, starting on Saturday. He will be back with the Indian squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if needed.

Akash Deep impressed on his Test debut in Ranchi as India's second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj, and could join Bumrah in India's pace attack for the Dharamsala Test from March 7.

Frontline seamer Mohammed Shami missed the entire series with a heel injury and underwent a surgery earlier this week. "He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," Shah said of Shami.

India’s updated squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.