Ranji Trophy: Roll of honour

Mumbai: Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji title after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of the summit showdown at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.



Here is a glance at the Ranji Trophy finals.

Season, winners, runners-up

1934–35, Bombay, Northern India

1935–36, Bombay, Madras

1936–37, Nawanagar, Bengal

1937–38, Hyderabad, Nawanagar

1938–39, Bengal, Southern Punjab

1939–40, Maharashtra, United Provinces

1940–41, Maharashtra, Madras

1941–42, Bombay, Mysore

1942–43, Baroda, Hyderabad

1943–44, Western India, Bengal

1944–45, Bombay, Holkar

1945–46, Holkar, Baroda

1946–47, Baroda, Holkar

1947–48, Holkar, Bombay

1948–49, Bombay, Baroda

1949–50, Baroda, Holkar

1950–51, Holkar, Gujarat

1951–52, Bombay, Holkar

1952–53, Holkar, Bengal

1953–54, Bombay, Holkar

1954–55, Madras, Holkar

1955–56, Bombay, Bengal

1956–57, Bombay, Services

1957–58, Baroda, Services

1958–59, Bombay, Bengal

1959–60, Bombay, Mysore

1960–61, Bombay, Rajasthan

1961–62, Bombay, Rajasthan

1962–63, Bombay, Rajasthan

1963–64, Bombay, Rajasthan

1964–65, Bombay, Hyderabad

1965–66, Bombay, Rajasthan

1966–67, Bombay, Rajasthan

1967–68, Bombay, Madras

1968–69, Bombay, Bengal

1969–70, Bombay, Rajasthan

1970–71, Bombay, Maharashtra

1971–72, Bombay, Bengal

1972–73, Bombay, Tamil Nadu

1973–74, Karnataka, Rajasthan

1974–75, Bombay, Karnataka

1975–76, Bombay, Bihar

1976–77, Bombay, Delhi

1977–78, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh

1978–79, Delhi, Karnataka

1979–80, Delhi, Bombay

1980–81, Bombay, Delhi

1981–82, Delhi, Karnataka

1982–83, Karnataka, Bombay

1983–84, Bombay, Delhi

1984–85, Bombay, Delhi

1985–86, Delhi, Haryana

1986–87, Hyderabad, Delhi

1987–88, Tamil Nadu, Railways

1988–89, Delhi, Bengal

1989–90, Bengal, Delhi

1990–91, Haryana, Bombay

1991–92, Delhi, Tamil Nadu

1992–93, Punjab, Maharashtra

1993–94, Bombay, Bengal

1994–95, Bombay, Punjab

1995–96, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

1996–97, Mumbai, Delhi

1997–98, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh

1998–99, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh

1999–00, Mumbai, Hyderabad

2000–01, Baroda, Railways

2001–02, Railways, Baroda

2002–03, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

2003–04, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

2004–05, Railways, Punjab

2005–06, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal

2006–07, Mumbai, Bengal

2007–08, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

2008–09, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh

2009–10, Mumbai, Karnataka

2010–11, Rajasthan, Baroda

2011–12, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu

2012–13, Mumbai, Saurashtra

2013–14, Karnataka, Maharashtra

2014–15, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

2015–16, Mumbai, Saurashtra

2016–17, Gujarat, Mumbai

2017–18, Vidarbha, Delhi

2018–19, Vidarbha, Saurashtra

2019–20, Saurashtra, Bengal

2021–22, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai

2022–23, Saurashtra, Bengal

2023–24, Mumbai, Vidarbha