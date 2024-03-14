Sanju 'chettan' arrives in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2024 | Video

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has arrived in Jaipur ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. "Chettan has arrived at his den," wrote Royals on X.



Royals begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24 (Sunday).

Sanju led Royals to the final in IPL 2022. However, Royals failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

The Kerala captain is eyeing a good showing in IPL 2024 to stake his claim in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and the US in June.