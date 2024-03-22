Malayalam
IPL 2024 opener: Mustafizur shines as CSK restrict RCB to 173/6

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2024 08:02 PM IST Updated: March 22, 2024 09:49 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Mustafizur Rahman bagged four wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 173/6 in the opening match of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium here on Friday.

Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38) helped RCB to a respectable score from a difficult situation at 78/5.

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored a 23-ball 35 after winning the toss but was dismissed by Bangaldeshi left-arm pacer Rahman, who also dismissed Virat Kohli for 21.

Earlier, the toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the hosts. He was named CSK captain a day before the tournament opener, replacing the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will continue to guide his successor in the field. Twenty-year-old uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was handed his CSK debut.

Teams:
Royal Challengers: Bengaluru F du Plessis, V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik, Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, R Ravindra, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, DL Chahar, M Theekshana, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

