IPL 2024: Kohli powers RCB to 182/6 against KKR

Begaluru: Virat Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 89 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made 182/6 after being put in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL here on Friday.

Harshit Rana sent back RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for eight. Kohli and Cameron Green added 65 for the second wicket.

Andre Russell clean bowled Green for a 21-ball 33. Glenn Maxwell scored 28 off 19 balls, while Dinesh Karthik chipped in with an eight-ball 20.

Kohli hit four fours and as many sixes in his 59-ball knock.

RCB have one win and a loss from their two matches, while KKR edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener.



The teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.