IPL 2024: Punjab Kings put Gujarat Titans in to bat

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Titans have won two of their three games, while Kings have a solitary win from three matches.

The teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.