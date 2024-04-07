Special night for Sanju Samson as he enters 4K club | Video

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson reached the milestone of 4,000 IPL runs during the match against Royals Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur on Saturday night. Sanju became the 16th player to achieve the feat.



The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was involved in a match-winning stand of 148 runs for the second wicket along with Jos Buttler after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a duck in the first over. The Kerala star smashed 69 off 42 balls, with the help of eight fours and a couple of sixes.

An upper cut six off Mohammed Siraj, with his feet off the ground, stood out in Sanju's sparkling knock. Siraj eventually got him out, but by then Sanju and Buttler had put Royals in firm control in their chase of 184.

Buttler finished off the match in style with a six to bring up his hundred off 58 balls. The Englishman also had the distinction of scoring a ton in his 100th IPL tie as Royals were home and dry with five balls to spare to continue their wining run.

The six-wicket win also took Royals to the top of the table.