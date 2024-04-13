Jay Shah congratulates Team India on 40th anniversary of inaugural Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday congratulated Team India on the 40th anniversary of their triumph in the inaugural Asia Cup. India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 54 runs at Sharjah on April 13, 1984, to emerge champions in the tournament, which was played on a round-robin league format.



The inaugural Asia Cup featured India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was also the first international tournament to be played at Sharjah.

Shah wishing the team on ‘X: "On this day in 1984, Team India won the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup, propelled by Surinder Khanna's pivotal 56 against Pakistan. Ravi Shastri’s exceptional left-arm spin and Roger Binny's impeccable seam bowling further solidified Team India's success - as the duo emerged as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-takers."

Batting first at Sharjah, India posted a total of 188/4 in 45 overs, riding on Surinder Khanna's 56 and Sandeep Patil's 43. Pakistan were bowled out for 134, with Binny and Shastri claiming three wickets apiece.

Defending champions India have been the most successful team in the continental tournament, having lifted the cup seven times. Sri Lanka are in second place with five triumphs, while Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice.

(With inputs from IANS)