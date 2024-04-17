IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl, Keralite Sandeep Warrier starts for Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Wednesday. Malayali pacer Sandeep Warrier has been included in the Titans XI.

The right-arm pacer, who was included in the Titans squad in place of an injured Mohammed Shami, will be playing his first match for the former champions.

Warrier was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB and Mumbai Indians squad in the past and has two IPL wickets in his kitty. Besides Warrier who has replaced Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller have been recalled to the GT side.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant has made one change to his side by replacing David Warner with Sumit Kumar.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.