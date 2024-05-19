DK reveals how Dhoni's six helped RCB clinch playoffs spot | Video

Bengaluru: Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 27-run victory over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik revealed how a massive six by M S Dhoni that made all the winning difference for RCB as the Faf du Plessis-led side sealed a playoffs berth after a forgettable start to their IPL 2024 campaign.



CSK needed 17 runs off the last over to secure the final playoff berth and it was the man who many bowlers fear, Dhoni, on strike. Yash Dayal was trusted to bowl to the veteran and was smashed for a 110-metre six after the left-arm pacer bowled a hip-high full toss which was sent out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to Karthik, due to the ball being lost a new ball was given to and it helped the team win the game. "The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with," Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on social media.

Dhoni was dismissed off the very next delivery after the ball was replaced as Dayal bowled a slower one on leg which found the edge of the bat and resulted in the catch being taken, turning the game heavily in RCB's favour. Dayal gave away just a single off the next four deliveries.

Eloquent, Cheeky and Funny: DK’s Dressing Room Masterclass 🤩



"We have within our grasp, to do something, where people will remember us for many many decades. They'll say wow, that RCB team was special." ❤️

"Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet," he added jokingly.