IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against SRH in Qualifier 2

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and put Sunrisers Hyderabad in to bat Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk here on Friday.

The winners will meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue in Sunday's final.

The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.