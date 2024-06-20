BCCI announces Team India's home fixtures for 2024-25

India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.



India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19-23 and September 27-October 1, respectively. It will be followed by three Twenty20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

They will then host the Black Caps for three Tests, with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.

England will visit India in January next year to play five Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.

England's tour of India will begin on January 22 and conclude on February 12.

Schedule

Bangladesh series

First Test: Chennai (September 19-23)

Second Test: Kanpur (September 27-October 1)

First T20I: Dharamsala (October 6)

Second T20I: Delhi (October 9)

Third T20I: Hyderabad (October 12)

New Zealand series

First Test: Bengaluru (October 16-20)

Second Test: Pune (October 24-28)

Third Test: Mumbai (November 1-5)

England series

First T20I: Chennai (January 22)

Second T20I: Kolkata (January 25)

Third T20I: Rajkot (January 28)

Fourth T20I: Pune (January 31)

Fifth T20I: Mumbai (February 2).

First ODI: Nagpur (February 6)

Second ODI: Cuttack (February 9)

Third ODI: Ahmedabad (February 12)