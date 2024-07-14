BCCI to release Rs 1 crore for Anshuman Gaikwad's treatment

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday decided to release Rs 1 crore for the treatment of former Indian opener and coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.



The BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from ex-captain Kapil Dev and former player Sandeep Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.

"Mr Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement.

Gaekwad, son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.

"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," the statement continued.

"The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," it added.

The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.