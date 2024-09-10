KCL T20: Red-hot Salman Nizar helps Calicut Globstars complete hat-trick of wins

The Calicut Globstars have won three in a row in the Kerala Cricket League T20 after defeating the Thrissur Titans by 38 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Globstars' recent run of form has taken them to second place in the points table, with 8 points from 6 matches, behind Kollam Sailors, who sit comfortably on 10 points.

In their latest outing, the Globstars delivered an excellent bowling performance to dismiss the Titans for 120. Nikhil M and Pallam Anfal bagged three wickets each, while Akhil Scaria, who hit a fifty early on, claimed two wickets.

Calicut Globstars' Salman Nizar plays a shot against Thrissur Titans. Photo: Special arrangement

Salman Nizar continued his incredible form with a third fifty to head the leading run-getters table. Nizar has 252 runs from 6 innings, 46 more than Alleppey Ripples' Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Akhil Scaria has 13 wickets from 6 innings and is second in the table for most wickets, behind the Sailors' Sharafuddeen NM, who has 15 wickets.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 155/6 in 19 overs (Akhil Scaria 54, Salman Nizar 53 not out, Monu Krishna 3/22, Mohammed Ishaque 2/8) bt Thrissur Titans 120 in 18.2 overs (Ahamed Imran 35, Eden Apple Tom 33, Nikhil M 3/10, Pallam Anfal 3/17, Sivaraj S 2/23, Akhil Scaria 2/27)