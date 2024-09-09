Akhil Dev bags first hat-trick of KCL T20 as Calicut Globstars beat Alleppey Ripples

Akhil Dev V bagged the first hat-trick of the Kerala Cricket League T20 to guide the Calicut Globstars to a 6-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Including his hat-trick, the 28-year-old right-arm pacer finished with 4/20 from two overs. His hat-trick achievement came in the 18th over.

Akhil went for a six in the second ball of his final over. But Alfi Francis was caught by Ajinas while trying to clear the fence a second time. Akhil then trapped Fazil Fanoos leg before and wrapped up a perfect hat-trick by rattling the stumps of Vinoop Manoharan.

The Globstars' disciplined bowling helped them reduce the Ripples to 90. Akshay T K and Ujwal Krishna played patient knocks of 34 and 32 respectively to take the Alleppey side closer to 100.

However, that wasn't enough as the Globstars had an easy chase, securing the winning runs inside 12 overs with Arun K A unbeaten on 34.

The win, their third in five outings, has taken the Globstars to second in the points table. The Ripples remain rooted to the table with their third straight defeat.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 90 in 18.5 overs (Akshay TK 34, Ujwal Krishna 32, Akhil Dev V 4/20, Ajith Vasudevan 2/7, Akhil Scaria 2/22) lost to Calicut Globstars 91/4 in 11.5 overs (Arun KA 34, Anand Joseph 2/12)